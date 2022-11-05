Watch Now
Morning rain, a few snowflakes, give way to afternoon sunshine

An area of rain will cross the region this morning bringing a new .10"-.50".
and last updated 2022-11-05 08:05:25-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain, some mixed snow ends 8-10 a.m.
  • Sun returns this afternoon, great football weather Sunday
  • Rain chances Tuesday and Thursday with up and down temperatures over the next 10-days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain and some mixed snow ends 8-10 a.m. Then, it will quickly become sunny, staying breezy. It will warm up back to the 50s during the afternoon. Wind: W 15-25 mph. High: 56°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 45°

Sunday: Sunshine and feeling nice! Wind: S to NE 10-15 mph. High: 60°

Monday: Increasing clouds, breezy and cooler. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 41° High: 56°

