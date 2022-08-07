Another dangerously hot day, then a Monday cold front in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

We are in our second heat wave of the summer

Highs will drop to the 80s Monday and Tuesday

A few showers and thunderstorms will be around Monday and Tuesday, but coverage and amounts look low at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: A cold front will drift through with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight. Wind: S to N 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Monday: More clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will keep us much cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph High: 84°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Low: 67° High: 86°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

