Another dangerously hot day, then a Monday cold front in Kansas City

Today's high over 95° will make it our second heat wave of 2022.
and last updated 2022-08-07 07:40:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • We are in our second heat wave of the summer
  • Highs will drop to the 80s Monday and Tuesday
  • A few showers and thunderstorms will be around Monday and Tuesday, but coverage and amounts look low at this time

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday:  Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: A cold front will drift through with a few showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight. Wind: S to N 5-15 mph. Low: 70°

Monday:  More clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will keep us much cooler. Wind: NE 5-10 mph High: 84°

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Low: 67° High: 86°

