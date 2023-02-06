Another very warm but very windy February day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Unseasonably warm Monday in the upper 60s; the record high is 70° from 1904

A cold front slides through this evening with a band of rain setting up east of KC late

Better chance for rain to wintry mix Wednesday to Wednesday night

Another chance for light wintry weather Thursday night - Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy, very windy and warm. A chance of light rain in the evening toward mid-Missouri.

High: 67° Record 70° (1963)

Wind: S 15-30 gusts 35-40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy with gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

Low: 35°

Wind: SW to NW 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with more clouds south of I-70. Cooler high temperatures but still above average.

High: 50°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy with an increasing chance of rain during the afternoon and evening. Small chance of snow mixing in Wednesday night if temperatures cool enough.

Low: 35° High: 45°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

