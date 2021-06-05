Another warm and sunny afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The sunshine will be mixed with a few gorgeous cumulus clouds.
- The chances of rain will remain low but daily for a while
- Humidity causing the heat index to rise next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few afternoon clouds will be gorgeous in our sky. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°
Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 67°
Sunday: There will be a few more clouds building up with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or rain shower. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 86°
Monday: Continued warm and humid with isolated showers and storms developing. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 85°
