Another warm and sunny afternoon in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The sunshine will be mixed with a few gorgeous cumulus clouds.

The chances of rain will remain low but daily for a while

Humidity causing the heat index to rise next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few afternoon clouds will be gorgeous in our sky. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 67°

Sunday: There will be a few more clouds building up with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or rain shower. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 86°

Monday: Continued warm and humid with isolated showers and storms developing. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 85°

