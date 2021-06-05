Watch
Weather

Actions

Another warm and sunny afternoon in Kansas City

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Saturday, June 5 Day Planner
and last updated 2021-06-05 07:22:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The sunshine will be mixed with a few gorgeous cumulus clouds.
  • The chances of rain will remain low but daily for a while
  • Humidity causing the heat index to rise next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few afternoon clouds will be gorgeous in our sky. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Tonight: Partly cloudy sky and mild. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 67°

Sunday: There will be a few more clouds building up with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm or rain shower. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 86°

Monday: Continued warm and humid with isolated showers and storms developing. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.