Best chance for T-Storms today, tonight is across northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain and thunderstorms today and tonight across northern Missouri

Slight chance they affect Kansas City and the I-70 corridor

Strong to severe storms possible northern MO and KS tonight, gusty winds, hail main threats

Heating up to record levels Sunday-Wednesday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms across northern Missouri into the early afternoon. Slight chance into Kansas City Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 89°, 75°-85° northern Missouri

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms, some may contain hail and gusty winds. They will mostly be north and west of Kansas City. But, some thunderstorms may make it in to KC. Keep an eye to the sky if you are out and about. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 72°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with the chance of an isolated storm throughout the day. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. High: 94° Heat Index: 98°

