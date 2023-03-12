Watch Now
Better weather today, more sunshine, slightly warmer

and last updated 2023-03-12 08:29:13-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More sun and slightly warmer today
  • Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days
  • Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief warming trend
  • Strong Cold front Thursday-Friday may bring some rain, then wintry weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer than Saturday.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold.
Temperatures: 30s
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy sky with continued cool temperatures and a northerly breeze.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. After a very cold start we begin a warming trend.
Low: 21° High: 48°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

