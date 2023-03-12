Better weather today, more sunshine, slightly warmer

WEATHER HEADLINES

More sun and slightly warmer today

Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days

Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief warming trend

Strong Cold front Thursday-Friday may bring some rain, then wintry weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer than Saturday.

High: 42°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold.

Temperatures: 30s

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold.

Low: 23°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy sky with continued cool temperatures and a northerly breeze.

High: 40°

Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. After a very cold start we begin a warming trend.

Low: 21° High: 48°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

