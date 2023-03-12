Better weather today, more sunshine, slightly warmer

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More sun and slightly warmer today
- Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days
- Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief warming trend
- Strong Cold front Thursday-Friday may bring some rain, then wintry weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer than Saturday.
High: 42°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy and cold.
Temperatures: 30s
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and very cold.
Low: 23°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Monday: Partly cloudy sky with continued cool temperatures and a northerly breeze.
High: 40°
Wind: N-NW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. After a very cold start we begin a warming trend.
Low: 21° High: 48°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.