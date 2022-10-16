Watch Now
Beautiful fall weather before big drop in temperatures to start the work week

and last updated 2022-10-16 06:42:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A little cooler today with a northerly breeze & some clouds, Chiefs kick off temperatures near 64°
  • A big dip in temperatures Monday-Wednesday leads to subfreezing morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Warming up by next weekend to near 80°

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great fall weather but a little breezy leading up to Chiefs kickoff today. Mostly sunny skies will be nice! Wind: NW 10-25 mph. High: 64º Go Chiefs!

Tonight: Clear and colder with a slight breeze. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Monday: Lots of sunshine and unseasonably cold. Time to bring out the coats! Wind: N 10-25 mph. High: 51°

Tuesday: Sunny, dry and much colder. A new record low is possible in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 26° (Record: 28° set in 1972) High: 48°

