Big Weekend Warm Up!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A big warming trend has been timed perfectly for the weekend

More wind tonight into Sunday

A risk of severe weather is showing up for Wednesday, but KC appears it will be on the edge of this risk

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not nearly as cold. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A cold front drifts through during the afternoon, decreasing the wind and staying mild. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Best chance south. Wind: SW 15-30 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 77°

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 48° High: 64°

