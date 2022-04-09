Watch
Weather

Actions

Big Weekend Warm Up!

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-04-09 08:08:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A big warming trend has been timed perfectly for the weekend
  • More wind tonight into Sunday
  • A risk of severe weather is showing up for Wednesday, but KC appears it will be on the edge of this risk

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy and not nearly as cold. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. Low: 48°

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer. A cold front drifts through during the afternoon, decreasing the wind and staying mild. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Best chance south. Wind: SW 15-30 to NW 10-15 mph. High: 77°

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Wind: Light and variable. Low: 48° High: 64°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.