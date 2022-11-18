Bitterly cold to end the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clear and cold temperatures with wind chills in the single digits early this morning
- On record watch for the coldest high temperature on this date; Record is 29° set in 1903
- Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Could break the record coldest-high temperature of 29°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 27°, Wind Chill: 15°
Tonight: Clear and frigid. Dress warmly! Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 19°
Saturday: Sunny skies, windy and staying cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°
Sunday: Starting to feel better with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 17° High: 47°
