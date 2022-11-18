Bitterly cold to end the work week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clear and cold temperatures with wind chills in the single digits early this morning

On record watch for the coldest high temperature on this date; Record is 29° set in 1903

Thanksgiving week will bring warmer air with highs in the 50s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny and bitterly cold. Could break the record coldest-high temperature of 29°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 27°, Wind Chill: 15°

Tonight: Clear and frigid. Dress warmly! Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 19°

Saturday: Sunny skies, windy and staying cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 33°, Wind Chill: 20°

Sunday: Starting to feel better with the help of sunshine and a southwest breeze. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph. Low: 17° High: 47°

