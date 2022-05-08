Watch
Brief morning shower, thunderstorm, mostly north of I-70, windy, cloudy

and last updated 2022-05-08 08:17:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Brief morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70, then windy and cloudy
  • Hot and humid Monday through Thursday with highs around 90°, windy Monday
  • Next chance of rain is next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (Mother's Day): A brief morning shower or thunderstorm, mostly north of I-70. Mostly cloudy, windy & mild the rest of the day. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, windy and humid. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. Low: 72°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Continued sunny and warm. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

