Brief morning shower, thunderstorm, mostly north of I-70, windy, cloudy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Brief morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly north of I-70, then windy and cloudy

Hot and humid Monday through Thursday with highs around 90°, windy Monday

Next chance of rain is next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday (Mother's Day): A brief morning shower or thunderstorm, mostly north of I-70. Mostly cloudy, windy & mild the rest of the day. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, windy and humid. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. Low: 72°

Monday: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 15-35 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Continued sunny and warm. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. Low: 72° High: 90°

