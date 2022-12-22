Buckle up for blowing snow and arctic air blasting into the area today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Winter Storm Warning in place until midnight tonight and Wind Chill Warnings in place through Saturday 12pm

Heaviest snow falls Thursday morning, from 6am - 10am & will taper off from west to east from 10am - 1pm

Snow accumulations of 2-4" will be tough to measure with the extreme wind gusts of 45-50 mph through Friday night

Starting to feel a little better on Christmas Day with sunshine & eventually above freezing by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The snow picks up after 6am, lasting through 11am. 2-4" is most likely, with some higher amounts possible especially in snow drifts. The blowing, heavy snow will reduce visibility to a quarter mile at times. Temperatures also plummeting through sunrise. Wind: N-NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. 12pm Temp: -2° Wind Chill: -25° to -35°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and dangerously cold as the wind stays very strong. Wind: NW 25-35mph, gusting 40-45mph. Low: -8° Wind Chill: -25 to -30°

Friday: Roads still slick with some snow cover. Avoid being outside! The wind and wind chills are way too dangerous. Wind: NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. High: 7° Wind Chill: -15 to -25°

Saturday: An extremely cold game day! The wind slowly dies down in the afternoon. Wind chills still dangerously low in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 14° Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

