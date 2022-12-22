Watch Now
Buckle up for blowing snow and arctic air blasting into the area today

Snow accumulations around 2-4" expected as wind chills drop below -25° today
and last updated 2022-12-22 04:18:17-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Winter Storm Warning in place until midnight tonight and Wind Chill Warnings in place through Saturday 12pm
  • Heaviest snow falls Thursday morning, from 6am - 10am & will taper off from west to east from 10am - 1pm
  • Snow accumulations of 2-4" will be tough to measure with the extreme wind gusts of 45-50 mph through Friday night
  • Starting to feel a little better on Christmas Day with sunshine & eventually above freezing by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: The snow picks up after 6am, lasting through 11am. 2-4" is most likely, with some higher amounts possible especially in snow drifts. The blowing, heavy snow will reduce visibility to a quarter mile at times. Temperatures also plummeting through sunrise. Wind: N-NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. 12pm Temp: -2° Wind Chill: -25° to -35°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and dangerously cold as the wind stays very strong. Wind: NW 25-35mph, gusting 40-45mph. Low: -8° Wind Chill: -25 to -30°

Friday: Roads still slick with some snow cover. Avoid being outside! The wind and wind chills are way too dangerous. Wind: NW 25-35 mph, gusting 45-50 mph. High: 7° Wind Chill: -15 to -25°

Saturday: An extremely cold game day! The wind slowly dies down in the afternoon. Wind chills still dangerously low in the morning. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 14° Wind Chill: 0 to 5°

