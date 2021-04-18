Watch
Calm weather through noon Monday then rapid weather changes

and last updated 2021-04-18 08:21:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers this morning, mainly east of Kansas City, then a nice afternoon
  • Warming to 65-70 by noon Monday, then falling temperatures to the 40s
  • Snow is looking likely later Monday night-Tuesday morning with accumulations possible on all surfaces

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: A few morning showers then partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Clear, calm and cool. Wind: W-SW 5-10 mph. Low: 40°

Monday: Sunny with temperatures warming to 65-70 by noon. Windy with increasing clouds and falling temperatures during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 15-30 mph. High: 65-70°

Monday night: A good chance of snow after midnight. It may start as rain. Roads may have some slick spots. Wind: N 10-20 mph Low: Around 32°

Tuesday: Snow ending by noon. 1"-3" of snow is possible. Roads will improve by noon. Some sun is possible during the afternoon. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 32° High: 43°

