Chance of drizzle today, mostly south of I-70

and last updated 2022-12-06 06:04:33-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of mist and drizzle, mostly south of I-70
  • Above freezing temperatures will prevent any icing
  • Widespread, heavier rain is likely Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of mist and drizzle, mostly south of I-70. Above freezing temperatures will prevent icing. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 32°

Wednesday: A nice December day under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 50°

Thursday: A 100% chance of rain. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 43° High: 49°

