Chance of drizzle today, mostly south of I-70

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Areas of mist and drizzle, mostly south of I-70
- Above freezing temperatures will prevent any icing
- Widespread, heavier rain is likely Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Cloudy with areas of mist and drizzle, mostly south of I-70. Above freezing temperatures will prevent icing. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 41°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 32°
Wednesday: A nice December day under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 50°
Thursday: A 100% chance of rain. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 43° High: 49°
