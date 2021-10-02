Watch
Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 AM, mostly south of I-70

2021-10-02

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 AM, mostly south of I-70
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening
  • After today the chance of rain is near zero for several days

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 AM and mostly south of I-70. Wind: W 5-15 mph. High: 76°

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly before midnight. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 58°

Sunday: A nice fall day. Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 75°

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 54° High: 77°

