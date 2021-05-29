Clouds clear, become a nice day with a light wind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Becoming partly to mostly sunny, a nice day

Calm, dry and cool tonight

Rain chances increase later Sunday, looking likely for Memorial day. There is little to no threat of severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with a light wind. Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers later in the day. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 67°

Memorial Day: Rain likely and cool. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 64°

