Clouds clear, become a nice day with a light wind

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Becoming partly to mostly sunny, a nice day
- Calm, dry and cool tonight
- Rain chances increase later Sunday, looking likely for Memorial day. There is little to no threat of severe weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with a light wind. Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph. High: 67°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 44°
Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain showers later in the day. Wind: SE 5-15 High: 67°
Memorial Day: Rain likely and cool. Wind: E 5-15 mph. Low: 55° High: 64°
