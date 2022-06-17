Watch
Weather

Actions

Clouds from storms in northern Missouri clear quickly today

and last updated 2022-06-17 04:54:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Lingering clouds for a few more hours due to storms in northern Missouri early this morning
  • High heat and humidity continue with a Heat Advisory issued from 11am - 8pm
  • No cool down in sight!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing sun after morning storms clear in northern Missouri. The rest of the day features the very hot and humid conditions. A stray evening storm near the state line is possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: Up to 105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74°

Saturday: Sunny, hot and humid weather continues but breezes pick up. A stray evening storm near the state line possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Sunday: Lots of sun and staying very hot. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.