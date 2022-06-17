Clouds from storms in northern Missouri clear quickly today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lingering clouds for a few more hours due to storms in northern Missouri early this morning

High heat and humidity continue with a Heat Advisory issued from 11am - 8pm

No cool down in sight!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing sun after morning storms clear in northern Missouri. The rest of the day features the very hot and humid conditions. A stray evening storm near the state line is possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: Up to 105°

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74°

Saturday: Sunny, hot and humid weather continues but breezes pick up. A stray evening storm near the state line possible. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 93°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

Sunday: Lots of sun and staying very hot. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72° High: 94°, HEAT INDEX: 100°-105°

