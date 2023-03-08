Cloudy, cool & breezy today with patches of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some areas of drizzle possible today, otherwise, staying cloudy and chilly
- More steady rain arrives Thursday morning; Awfully close to a snow storm happening in Iowa
- Weekend plans revolve around rain Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening
- Cooler than average afternoons the next 7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Gray all day and chilly with the possibility of patchy drizzle.
High: 46°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying mostly dry overnight. A little breezy and chilly.
Low: 38°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
Thursday: A wave of steadier rain & a stray rumble of thunder moves in around the morning commute. The rain ends during the afternoon but clouds and chilly temperatures remain. The wind picks up during the evening.
High: 43°
Wind: E to NW 10-25 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and dry but staying cool.
Low: 32° High: 46°
Wind: E to NW 10-25 mph
