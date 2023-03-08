Cloudy, cool & breezy today with patches of drizzle

WEATHER HEADLINES

Some areas of drizzle possible today, otherwise, staying cloudy and chilly

More steady rain arrives Thursday morning; Awfully close to a snow storm happening in Iowa

Weekend plans revolve around rain Saturday, especially for the afternoon and evening

Cooler than average afternoons the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Gray all day and chilly with the possibility of patchy drizzle.

High: 46°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and staying mostly dry overnight. A little breezy and chilly.

Low: 38°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Thursday: A wave of steadier rain & a stray rumble of thunder moves in around the morning commute. The rain ends during the afternoon but clouds and chilly temperatures remain. The wind picks up during the evening.

High: 43°

Wind: E to NW 10-25 mph

Friday: Mostly cloudy and dry but staying cool.

Low: 32° High: 46°

Wind: E to NW 10-25 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

