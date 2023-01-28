Mild for your Saturday, but Arctic air arrives overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mild today but increasing clouds and winds ahead of an arctic front

An arctic front arrives tonight and delivers some bitter cold air for Chiefs Sunday

We stay below freezing tonight through Wednesday morning

Nice recovery building as we move into February with warmer air in the forecast

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A sunny start turns cloudy with a light wintry mix possible overnight with quickly falling temperatures.

High: 50°

Wind: SE to NW 10-15 mph, gusts near 25.

Sunday-AFC Championship: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, very cold and blustery. Dress in multiple thick, warm layers!

Low: 15° High: 22° Wind Chill: -15 to -5°

Gameday Forecast:

Tailgating: Temp 20°, Windchill: 10-15°

Kickoff: Temp 21°, Windchill: 5-10°

Heading Home: Temp 16°, Windchill: 0 to 5°

Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph mainly through the morning

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

Low: 8° High: 20°

Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusts near 25 mph