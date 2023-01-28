Mild for your Saturday, but Arctic air arrives overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mild today but increasing clouds and winds ahead of an arctic front
- An arctic front arrives tonight and delivers some bitter cold air for Chiefs Sunday
- We stay below freezing tonight through Wednesday morning
- Nice recovery building as we move into February with warmer air in the forecast
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: A sunny start turns cloudy with a light wintry mix possible overnight with quickly falling temperatures.
High: 50°
Wind: SE to NW 10-15 mph, gusts near 25.
Sunday-AFC Championship: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, very cold and blustery. Dress in multiple thick, warm layers!
Low: 15° High: 22° Wind Chill: -15 to -5°
Gameday Forecast:
Tailgating: Temp 20°, Windchill: 10-15°
Kickoff: Temp 21°, Windchill: 5-10°
Heading Home: Temp 16°, Windchill: 0 to 5°
Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusts near 30 mph mainly through the morning
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy.
Low: 8° High: 20°
Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusts near 25 mph