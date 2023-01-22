Cold, gray for your Sunday

Cold and gray for your Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES Cold and gray for your Sunday

Tuesday night into Wednesday rain and snow look to return for those south of I-70

Winter like temperatures hold steady this week KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST



Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and seasonally cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 36° Tonight: Mostly cloud. Wind: W/NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20° Monday: Mostly sunny and the seasonally cold afternoons continue. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 40° Get more updates from our weather team:

