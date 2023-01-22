Cold, gray for your Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold and gray for your Sunday
- Tuesday night into Wednesday rain and snow look to return for those south of I-70
- Winter like temperatures hold steady this week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and seasonally cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 36°
Tonight: Mostly cloud. Wind: W/NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20°
Monday: Mostly sunny and the seasonally cold afternoons continue. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 40°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.