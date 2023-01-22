Watch Now
Cold, gray for your Sunday

and last updated 2023-01-22 09:09:09-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold and gray for your Sunday
  • Tuesday night into Wednesday rain and snow look to return for those south of I-70
  • Winter like temperatures hold steady this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
 
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, dry and seasonally cold. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly cloud. Wind: W/NW 5-10 mph. Low: 20°

Monday: Mostly sunny and the seasonally cold afternoons continue. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. High: 40°

