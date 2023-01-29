Cold for Chiefs kick off, cold snap holds until Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cold and breezy for Chief's Sunday
- We stay frozen for the next few days
- Temperatures recover into the 40s by Wednesday
- Much warmer by next weekend with mid 50's possible
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today - AFC Championship: A cloudy, windy start turns partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon.
High: 21° Wind Chill: -5 to 15°
Tailgating: Mostly Cloudy, Temp: 20°, Wind chill: 10°
Kickoff: Fair, Temp: 21°, Wind chill: 7°
Heading Home: Mostly cloudy, Temp: 17°, Wind chill: 5°
Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusts near 25 mph in the morning
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with brisk north winds.
Low: 9°
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20
Wind Chill: -5 to 5°
Monday: Very cold start with partly cloudy skies and brisk winds.
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph G20