Cold for Chiefs kick off, cold snap holds until Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold and breezy for Chief's Sunday

We stay frozen for the next few days

Temperatures recover into the 40s by Wednesday

Much warmer by next weekend with mid 50's possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today - AFC Championship: A cloudy, windy start turns partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon.

High: 21° Wind Chill: -5 to 15°

Tailgating: Mostly Cloudy, Temp: 20°, Wind chill: 10°

Kickoff: Fair, Temp: 21°, Wind chill: 7°

Heading Home: Mostly cloudy, Temp: 17°, Wind chill: 5°

Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusts near 25 mph in the morning

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with brisk north winds.

Low: 9°

Wind: N 10-15 mph G20

Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Monday: Very cold start with partly cloudy skies and brisk winds.

High: 22°

Wind: N 5-15 mph G20

