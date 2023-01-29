Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold for Chiefs kick off, cold snap holds until Wednesday

and last updated 2023-01-29 08:26:53-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cold and breezy for Chief's Sunday
  • We stay frozen for the next few days
  • Temperatures recover into the 40s by Wednesday
  • Much warmer by next weekend with mid 50's possible

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today - AFC Championship: A cloudy, windy start turns partly to mostly sunny for the afternoon.
High: 21° Wind Chill: -5 to 15°
Tailgating: Mostly Cloudy, Temp: 20°, Wind chill: 10°
Kickoff: Fair, Temp: 21°, Wind chill:
Heading Home: Mostly cloudy, Temp: 17°, Wind chill: 5°
Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusts near 25 mph in the morning

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with brisk north winds.
Low:
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20
Wind Chill: -5 to 5°

Monday: Very cold start with partly cloudy skies and brisk winds.
High: 22°
Wind: N 5-15 mph G20

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.