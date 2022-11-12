Cold Saturday with some afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days
- Low clouds this morning should break up some this afternoon
- Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 33° Wind chill: Teens-20s
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, less wind. Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph. Low: 19°
Sunday: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. A breeze will make it feel cold. It will be cold out at Arrowhead for the Chiefs game. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 41°
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and/or snow later in the day. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 26° High: 43°
