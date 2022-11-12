Cold Saturday with some afternoon sun

WEATHER HEADLINES

The cold has arrived and is here to stay for at least 10 days

Low clouds this morning should break up some this afternoon

Tracking a storm system for Monday and Tuesday that could bring our first accumulating snow

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun and cold. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. High: 33° Wind chill: Teens-20s

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, less wind. Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph. Low: 19°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and slightly warmer. A breeze will make it feel cold. It will be cold out at Arrowhead for the Chiefs game. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. High: 41°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and/or snow later in the day. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 26° High: 43°

