Cold with light rain, drizzle Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rainy and cold Saturday. Bring rain gear to outdoor events!

More sunshine Sunday & not as cold

Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days

Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief period of warmer air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Breezy and cold. Light rain and drizzle increase during the morning and continue into the afternoon. Rain ends quickly this evening.

High: 37°

Wind: E 10-25 mph

This Evening: Light rain and drizzle end.

Temperature: 36°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 31°

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and dry to start with increasing sunshine. Highs fall short of average again. Another breezy day.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

