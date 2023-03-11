Cold with light rain, drizzle Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rainy and cold Saturday. Bring rain gear to outdoor events!
- More sunshine Sunday & not as cold
- Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days
- Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief period of warmer air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Breezy and cold. Light rain and drizzle increase during the morning and continue into the afternoon. Rain ends quickly this evening.
High: 37°
Wind: E 10-25 mph
This Evening: Light rain and drizzle end.
Temperature: 36°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 31°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and dry to start with increasing sunshine. Highs fall short of average again. Another breezy day.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.