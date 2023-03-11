Cold with light rain, drizzle Saturday

Watch Now
and last updated 2023-03-11 09:37:54-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rainy and cold Saturday. Bring rain gear to outdoor events!
  • More sunshine Sunday & not as cold
  • Highs remain colder than average most of the next seven-10 days
  • Tuesday through Thursday will see a brief period of warmer air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Breezy and cold. Light rain and drizzle increase during the morning and continue into the afternoon. Rain ends quickly this evening.
High: 37°
Wind: E 10-25 mph

This Evening: Light rain and drizzle end.
Temperature: 36°
Wind: N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold.
Low: 31°
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and dry to start with increasing sunshine. Highs fall short of average again. Another breezy day.
High: 44°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

