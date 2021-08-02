Comfortable but a smoky haze from western wildfires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Very hazy conditions are being caused by smoke from wildfires across western Canada and the Pacific Northwest
- It will be comfortable through Wednesday
- There is little to no chance of rain the next 5-7 days, Thursday is the next slight chance
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy, comfortable and hazy. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 83°
Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: Almost none. Low: 59°
Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High 84°
Wednesday: It will likely be a bit warmer, but still quite nice. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High 85°
