Watch
Weather

Actions

Comfortable but a smoky haze from western wildfires

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-02 06:48:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Very hazy conditions are being caused by smoke from wildfires across western Canada and the Pacific Northwest
  • It will be comfortable through Wednesday
  • There is little to no chance of rain the next 5-7 days, Thursday is the next slight chance

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy, comfortable and hazy. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 83°

Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: Almost none. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High 84°

Wednesday: It will likely be a bit warmer, but still quite nice. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High 85°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.