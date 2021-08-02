Comfortable but a smoky haze from western wildfires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Very hazy conditions are being caused by smoke from wildfires across western Canada and the Pacific Northwest

It will be comfortable through Wednesday

There is little to no chance of rain the next 5-7 days, Thursday is the next slight chance

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy, comfortable and hazy. Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph. High 83°

Tonight: Clear & refreshing. Wind: Almost none. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Hazy sunshine will continue. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High 84°

Wednesday: It will likely be a bit warmer, but still quite nice. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High 85°

