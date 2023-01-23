Watch Now
Cool, breezy and dry to start the week

Next storm system to bring accumulating snow Tuesday night
and last updated 2023-01-23 05:41:15-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cloudy and foggy early this morning followed by some afternoon sunshine
  • Accumulating snow is likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning; Some roads could be covered to slick during the early commute Wednesday
  • Signs of another drop in temperatures Chiefs Sunday! Layer up even more this weekend.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
 
Monday: Morning fog and clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Slight breeze. Wind: W-SW 10-20 mph. High: 43°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind calms down. Wind: W-SW 5 mph. Low: 26°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy during the day, wintry weather increases from south to north in the evening. Accumulations pick up overnight. Wind: Calm to S 5-10 mph. High: 41°

Wednesday: Snow is likely through the morning, ending by the early afternoon. Accumulations between 1-3" look likely, with the higher totals southeast of KC. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 31° High: 36°

