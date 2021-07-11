Cool for July with periods of scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Cool for July today with periods of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm

Increasing sunshine and still comfortable Monday

One day may reach the 90s next week, Wednesday, followed by more thunderstorm chances and highs in the 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool for July with periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some very heavy downpours are possible. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable with a few showers possible. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 60°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an shower or storm. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 88°

