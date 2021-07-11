Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool for July with periods of scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-07-11 08:18:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Cool for July today with periods of scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm
  • Increasing sunshine and still comfortable Monday
  • One day may reach the 90s next week, Wednesday, followed by more thunderstorm chances and highs in the 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool for July with periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some very heavy downpours are possible. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 73°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and comfortable with a few showers possible. Wind: N 5-10 mph Low: 60°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an shower or storm. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 79°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 88°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.