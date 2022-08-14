Cooler air has arrived, rain chances increase Tuesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Highs in the 80s to near 90° today and Monday, with a few rain showers around

Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday night-Tuesday as a system comes in behind the front

The high heat should stay away for at least 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Slightly cooler with a few more clouds. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°, 80s north of KC

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 68°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Tuesday: Rain and storms likely, especially in the first half of the day. Much cooler temperatures. Wind: E-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 66° High: 78°

