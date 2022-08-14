Watch Now
Cooler air has arrived, rain chances increase Tuesday in Kansas City

Highs will range from the 90s southwest to 80s northeast of KC
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-14 08:10:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 80s to near 90° today and Monday, with a few rain showers around
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Monday night-Tuesday as a system comes in behind the front
  • The high heat should stay away for at least 7-10 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Slightly cooler with a few more clouds. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 90°, 80s north of KC

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 68°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Slight chance of a shower. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. High: 88°

Tuesday: Rain and storms likely, especially in the first half of the day. Much cooler temperatures. Wind: E-NE 10-25 mph. Low: 66° High: 78°

