Cooler air settles into the area over the next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front will move through late this morning and afternoon; temperatures drop to the 60s
- Clouds will cover our sky Saturday with a chance of rain and highs in the 50s
- Sunday will improve a bit with more sunshine
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and dropping temperatures. A stray shower is possible. Wind: north 10-25 miles per hour. High: 75°, Dropping to 62° by 11am
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Turning much cooler. Wind: north-northwest 10-20 miles per hour. Low: 53°
Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. There is a 60% chance of rain. Wind: north 15-25 miles per hour. High: 55°
Sunday: A much nicer day with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Wind: north 10-20 miles per hour. Low: 43° High: 55°
