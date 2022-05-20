Cooler air settles into the area over the next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front will move through late this morning and afternoon; temperatures drop to the 60s

Clouds will cover our sky Saturday with a chance of rain and highs in the 50s

Sunday will improve a bit with more sunshine

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and dropping temperatures. A stray shower is possible. Wind: north 10-25 miles per hour. High: 75°, Dropping to 62° by 11am

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. Turning much cooler. Wind: north-northwest 10-20 miles per hour. Low: 53°

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and much colder. There is a 60% chance of rain. Wind: north 15-25 miles per hour. High: 55°

Sunday: A much nicer day with sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures. Wind: north 10-20 miles per hour. Low: 43° High: 55°

