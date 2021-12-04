Cooler today, Warmer Sunday, much colder Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great fall weather will continue until Sunday night

Temperatures will get back into the 60s before the cold front arrives late Sunday afternoon

The dry weather pattern continues, a few rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and nice with increasing evening clouds. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 51°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with warming temperatures after midnight. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Around 40° this evening rising to near 50° by morning.

Sunday: Chance of some early morning drizzle. Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine. The winds will be out of the southwest and light, and then switching to the northwest and increasing later in the day. Wind: SW 5-15 to NW 15-25 mph. High: 65°

Chiefs Game: Tailgating temperatures will be in the 60s with the wind shifting and temperatures dropping by kickoff. It will be around 51 at kickoff and then falling to near 40 by the end of the Chiefs win over the Broncos. It will be quite breezy during the game and winds may gust up to 30 mph. Wind chills will drop to the 20s during the game. A rain drop or snowflake is possible.

