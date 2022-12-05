Decent Monday followed by cooler, wet changes later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds but feeling nice today with highs near 50°
- Drizzle and frozen drizzle develops Tuesday morning, not expecting big impacts
- Better chance of rain arrives Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and feeling nice. Wind stays calm, picking up late as a cold front passes through. Wind: S to N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 50°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 30°
Tuesday: Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle to develop in the morning. Not expecting big impacts from this. Temperatures remain much cooler through the day. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 38°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. An area of rain work its way north overnight and early Thursday. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 30° High: 46°
