Decent Monday followed by cooler, wet changes later this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

More clouds but feeling nice today with highs near 50°

Drizzle and frozen drizzle develops Tuesday morning, not expecting big impacts

Better chance of rain arrives Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and feeling nice. Wind stays calm, picking up late as a cold front passes through. Wind: S to N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. Wind: N 10-20 mph. Low: 30°

Tuesday: Chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle to develop in the morning. Not expecting big impacts from this. Temperatures remain much cooler through the day. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. High: 38°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool. An area of rain work its way north overnight and early Thursday. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 30° High: 46°

