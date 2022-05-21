Watch
Weather

Actions

Decreasing chances of rain, likely dry after 3 pm

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-05-21 08:07:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and cool until around 3 p.m.
  • Likely a dry and cool evening, some sun is possible before it sets
  • Great weather Sunday, sunshine highs in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until around 3 p.m. It looks mostly dry after 3 p.m. with some sun possible. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 43° (Record: 41°, 1963)

Sunday: Abundant sunshine with a light wind, nice weather. Wind:N to NE 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.