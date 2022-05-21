Decreasing chances of rain, likely dry after 3 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and cool until around 3 p.m.
- Likely a dry and cool evening, some sun is possible before it sets
- Great weather Sunday, sunshine highs in the 60s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until around 3 p.m. It looks mostly dry after 3 p.m. with some sun possible. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°
Tonight: Clearing and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 43° (Record: 41°, 1963)
Sunday: Abundant sunshine with a light wind, nice weather. Wind:N to NE 5-10 mph. High: 66°
