Decreasing chances of rain, likely dry after 3 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers and cool until around 3 p.m.

Likely a dry and cool evening, some sun is possible before it sets

Great weather Sunday, sunshine highs in the 60s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers until around 3 p.m. It looks mostly dry after 3 p.m. with some sun possible. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 59°

Tonight: Clearing and cool. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 43° (Record: 41°, 1963)

Sunday: Abundant sunshine with a light wind, nice weather. Wind:N to NE 5-10 mph. High: 66°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

