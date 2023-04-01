Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Decreasing wind, increasing sunshine Saturday

Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-04-01 11:00:51-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Decreasing wind and increasing sunshine today, a nice afternoon
  • More wind Sunday, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s
  • Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Windy and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.
High: 57°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon

This Evening: Clear, calm and cool

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear with increasing wind again

Low: 40°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, but windy.

High: 73°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.