Decreasing wind, increasing sunshine Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Decreasing wind and increasing sunshine today, a nice afternoon

More wind Sunday, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s

Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Windy and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.

High: 57°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon

This Evening: Clear, calm and cool

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear with increasing wind again

Low: 40°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, but windy.

High: 73°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

