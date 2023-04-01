Decreasing wind, increasing sunshine Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Decreasing wind and increasing sunshine today, a nice afternoon
- More wind Sunday, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s
- Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Windy and cold conditions in the morning. Improving by the afternoon with less wind.
High: 57°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph, relaxing to 10-15 mph in the afternoon
This Evening: Clear, calm and cool
Temperatures in the 40s
Wind: NW to SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear with increasing wind again
Low: 40°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, but windy.
High: 73°
Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph
