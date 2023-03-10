Dry and cool today with more rain and drizzle developing Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dry today but rain returns Saturday late morning/afternoon; Bring rain gear to outdoor events!
- Slightly better & brighter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s
- A warm up heads our way next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: No rain today! Clouds remain stubborn and may give us only a few glimpses of sunshine. Winds relax but chill temperatures remain.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. The wind picks up overnight, dropping feel like temperatures to the low 20s.
Low: 36°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph
Saturday: Light rain and patchy drizzle picks up during the late morning and afternoon. The wind also stays breezy.
High: 41°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph
Sunday: Cloudy and dry to start with increasing sunshine. Highs fall short of average again. Another breezy day.
Low: 31° High: 48°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
