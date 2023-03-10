Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dry and cool today with more rain and drizzle developing Saturday

Enjoy the dry weather today before more rain returns Saturday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-03-10 05:58:42-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dry today but rain returns Saturday late morning/afternoon; Bring rain gear to outdoor events!
  • Slightly better & brighter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s
  • A warm up heads our way next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: No rain today! Clouds remain stubborn and may give us only a few glimpses of sunshine. Winds relax but chill temperatures remain.
High: 43°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. The wind picks up overnight, dropping feel like temperatures to the low 20s.
Low: 36°
Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Light rain and patchy drizzle picks up during the late morning and afternoon. The wind also stays breezy.
High: 41°
Wind: SE 15-25 mph

Sunday: Cloudy and dry to start with increasing sunshine. Highs fall short of average again. Another breezy day.
Low: 31° High: 48°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.