Dry and seasonably hot through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Great weather today and Monday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90

Dry for for fireworks time this evening with temperatures in the 70s

Cold fronts are timed for Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, keeping the high heat away

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and very warm, nice summer weather. The haze is at high levels and is smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western USA. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88° 70s, dry with a light wind for evening fireworks

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 69°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 91°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

