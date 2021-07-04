Dry and seasonably hot through Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today and Monday with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90
- Dry for for fireworks time this evening with temperatures in the 70s
- Cold fronts are timed for Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, keeping the high heat away
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
4th of July: Partly to mostly sunny, hazy and very warm, nice summer weather. The haze is at high levels and is smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western USA. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 88° 70s, dry with a light wind for evening fireworks
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5 mph. Low: 69°
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 70° High: 91°
