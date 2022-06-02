Dry and sunny weather the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Fantastic weather is here the next two days
- Rain returns Saturday & Sunday but will not be a washout
- Better chance for heavier thunderstorms showing up Tuesday & Wednesday mornings next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Finally a dry day! Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 75°
Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: Light Low: 55°
Friday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 80°
Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Not a washout. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 75°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.