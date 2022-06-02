Watch
Dry and sunny weather the rest of the week

and last updated 2022-06-02 05:36:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Fantastic weather is here the next two days
  • Rain returns Saturday & Sunday but will not be a washout
  • Better chance for heavier thunderstorms showing up Tuesday & Wednesday mornings next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Finally a dry day! Enjoy the sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Mostly clear and refreshing. Wind: Light Low: 55°

Friday: Mostly sunny and even warmer. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 80°

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms developing in the afternoon. Not a washout. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 63° High: 75°

