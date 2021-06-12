Watch
Dry and very warm to hot this weekend, but less humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs this weekend will be around 90 with a light wind, less humid on Sunday
  • Highs will be in the 90s with lows in the 60s through Wednesday and no chance of rain
  • A cold front may bring some thunderstorms at the end of next week.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a slow decrease in humidity. Wind: N 5-15 mph High: 89°

Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 62°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, less humid. Wind: Almost none High: 91°

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: NE 5 mph Low: 65° High: 94°

