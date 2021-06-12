Dry and very warm to hot this weekend, but less humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Highs this weekend will be around 90 with a light wind, less humid on Sunday
- Highs will be in the 90s with lows in the 60s through Wednesday and no chance of rain
- A cold front may bring some thunderstorms at the end of next week.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny and very warm with a slow decrease in humidity. Wind: N 5-15 mph High: 89°
Tonight: Clear, calm and comfortable. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 62°
Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot, less humid. Wind: Almost none High: 91°
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: NE 5 mph Low: 65° High: 94°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.