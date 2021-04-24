Watch
Dry through Monday with a nice warming trend

and last updated 2021-04-24 09:18:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunshine and a major warming trend begins today
  • 60s today, 70s Sunday, 80s Monday
  • The next chance of rain and thunderstorms...Tuesday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Increasing sunshine leading to a nice afternoon and evening. Wind: N 10-20 decreasing to 5-15 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and cool. Wind: NE 5-10 to SE 5-10 mph. Low: 44°

Sunday: It will be a great spring day with sunshine and warmer conditions. The wind will be increasing. Wind: S 15-25 mph. High: 75°

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and warm. Wind: S 20-40 mph. Low: 60° High: 83°

