Dry through Tuesday, warmer and more humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

More great August weather today, staying with lower humidity

Monday and Tuesday will be warmer and more humid

The chance of rain and thunderstorms increase Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: The great August weather continues with sunshine as the lower humidity remains. Enjoy! Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 86°

Tonight: A beautiful evening followed by a calm and comfortable night. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 62°

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with a little more humidity. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 88°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High 90°

