Dry through Tuesday, warmer and more humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- More great August weather today, staying with lower humidity
- Monday and Tuesday will be warmer and more humid
- The chance of rain and thunderstorms increase Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: The great August weather continues with sunshine as the lower humidity remains. Enjoy! Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 86°
Tonight: A beautiful evening followed by a calm and comfortable night. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 62°
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with a little more humidity. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High 88°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 67° High 90°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.