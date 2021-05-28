Drying out and turning much cooler for Memorial Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Colder air moves in this morning with falling temperatures to the 50s
- Highs today stay around 20° below average
- Beautiful weather Saturday, more clouds and a stray shower possibility Sunday, rain likely on Memorial Day
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy and turning much cooler! Wind: N 15-20 mph. High: 59°
Tonight: Clouds clear overnight with chilly temperatures. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 45°
Saturday: A beautiful day expected! Mostly sunny, staying cool but nice. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. High: 67°
Sunday: Clouds return with a stray shower possible. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 49° High: 69°
