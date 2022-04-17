Watch
Easter Sunday rain, sleet, snow and possibly a thunderstorm

2022-04-17

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain will increase this morning, possibly a thunderstorm
  • The rain may mix with or change to sleet and snow this afternoon, minor accumulation is possible
  • Chance of a freeze tonight, better chance Monday night, warmer at the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Easter Sunday: Rain will increase the morning with the chance of a thunderstorm. The rain may mix with or change to sleet/snow later this morning into the afternoon. A temporary minor accumulation is possible on all surfaces. The precipitation ends around 5 PM. Wind chills near or below freezing. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 43°, 30s at times

Tonight:  Cloudy and cold. Wind: NE to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 34°, 32° if it clears

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and the chance of rain showers. Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Low: 29° High: 51°

