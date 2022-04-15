Easter weekend brings chilly temperatures and a chance of rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A front will slowly slide through our area today; Temperatures will be near 70 for areas south of I-70, just ahead of this front

Cooler air settles in over the weekend with some rain showing up Easter Sunday morning

Warmer air finally arrives late next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: More clouds with a chance of a few passing showers this morning. A cold front is stalled over KC through the day. Warmer temperatures in the 70s south of I-70 & 50s north of I-70. Increasing sun late in the day. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 62°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 38°

Saturday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 57°

Easter Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon. Wind: E 15-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 47°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

