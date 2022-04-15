Easter weekend brings chilly temperatures and a chance of rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A front will slowly slide through our area today; Temperatures will be near 70 for areas south of I-70, just ahead of this front
- Cooler air settles in over the weekend with some rain showing up Easter Sunday morning
- Warmer air finally arrives late next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: More clouds with a chance of a few passing showers this morning. A cold front is stalled over KC through the day. Warmer temperatures in the 70s south of I-70 & 50s north of I-70. Increasing sun late in the day. Wind: E 10-15 mph. High: 62°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph. Low: 38°
Saturday: Mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 57°
Easter Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers mainly during the morning and early afternoon. Wind: E 15-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 47°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.