Elevated surfaces and objects will be icy due to dense freezing fog

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watch for dense freezing fog this morning, leading to slick spots on elevated surfaces and objects

The fog should lift by 11am, however, it stays overcast the rest of the day

A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning freezing fog will stick around until late morning. A glaze of ice can be expected on grass, cars and elevated surfaces like bridges. Take your timed driving around! Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 40°

Tonight: Fog develops overnight. Temperatures hover near freezing. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 33°

Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of a shower and/or drizzle later in the day. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 46°

Tuesday: Windy with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms through the morning and early afternoon. Wind: SE 15-30 mph. Low: 43° High: 59°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

