Elevated surfaces and objects will be icy due to dense freezing fog

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watch for dense freezing fog this morning, leading to slick spots on elevated surfaces and objects
- The fog should lift by 11am, however, it stays overcast the rest of the day
- A large storm system approaches Monday night-Tuesday; Prepare for heavy, widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday. The greatest risk of severe weather stays south.
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning freezing fog will stick around until late morning. A glaze of ice can be expected on grass, cars and elevated surfaces like bridges. Take your timed driving around! Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 40°
Tonight: Fog develops overnight. Temperatures hover near freezing. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 33°
Monday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance of a shower and/or drizzle later in the day. Wind: SE 10-25 mph. High: 46°
Tuesday: Windy with a good chance of rain and a few thunderstorms through the morning and early afternoon. Wind: SE 15-30 mph. Low: 43° High: 59°
