Enjoy another day of unseasonably warm temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The winter warmth continues today & tomorrow
- Next storm system arrives late Wednesday night - Thursday morning with light rain to light snow
- Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Enjoy another warm January day! We expect a few more clouds and less wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 61°
Tonight: Mostly clear sky and chilly. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34°
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the winter warmth continuing. Any precipitation should hold off until after midnight. Expect a transition to light rain to snow as temperatures drop before sunrise. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°
Thursday: Early morning rain/snow mix expected but will clear by the morning rush hour. Will have to watch for a few slick spots on the morning drive. Be ready for breezy and much colder conditions in the afternoon. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 37°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.