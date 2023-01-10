Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Enjoy another day of unseasonably warm temperatures

It will be another great January day today with highs approaching the 60s
and last updated 2023-01-10 05:37:36-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The winter warmth continues today & tomorrow
  • Next storm system arrives late Wednesday night - Thursday morning with light rain to light snow
  • Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Enjoy another warm January day! We expect a few more clouds and less wind. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High: 61°

Tonight: Mostly clear sky and chilly. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 34°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with the winter warmth continuing. Any precipitation should hold off until after midnight. Expect a transition to light rain to snow as temperatures drop before sunrise. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 55°

Thursday: Early morning rain/snow mix expected but will clear by the morning rush hour. Will have to watch for a few slick spots on the morning drive. Be ready for breezy and much colder conditions in the afternoon. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 30° High: 37°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.