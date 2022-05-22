Enjoy the beautiful end to the weekend before rain returns Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cool morning brings nice temperatures near 70 this afternoon
- Next big storm system will bring rain to the area Monday-Wednesday
- Warming up by Memorial Day weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Enjoy this great day! Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wind:N 5-10 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: More clouds and staying cool. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48°
Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph. High: 65°
Tuesday: Widespread rain arrives with a few embedded thunderstorms. Wind: ENE 10-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 61°
