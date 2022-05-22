Watch
Enjoy the beautiful end to the weekend before rain returns Monday-Wednesday

and last updated 2022-05-22 06:05:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cool morning brings nice temperatures near 70 this afternoon
  • Next big storm system will bring rain to the area Monday-Wednesday
  • Warming up by Memorial Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Enjoy this great day! Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wind:N 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: More clouds and staying cool. Wind: E 5-10 mph. Low: 48°

Monday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and storms possible by the afternoon. Wind: ESE 10-20 mph. High: 65°

Tuesday: Widespread rain arrives with a few embedded thunderstorms. Wind: ENE 10-25 mph. Low: 53° High: 61°

