Enjoy the beautiful January day today before rain & snow arrive Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A nice day to end the work week with above average temperatures today
- Saturday's storm lasts all day first bringing some drizzle or light rain, transitioning to a freezing rain/sleet mixture before all snow around sunset; Some slick spots Saturday night as temperatures cool
- Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with warm and dry weather into the beginning of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Increasing high clouds through the day with a light wind and above average temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 48°
Tonight: More clouds with areas of drizzle developing. The wind starts to pick up as well. Wind: E 10-20 mph Low: 32°
Saturday: Light rain develops in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and eventually to snow around sunset. Some slick roads and minor accumulation possible after dark as temperatures cool. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. High: 37°
Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give-way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. Low: 25° High: 41°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.