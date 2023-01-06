Watch Now
Enjoy the beautiful January day today before rain & snow arrive Saturday

Minor accumulation & impacts Saturday with drizzle, sleet & snow all possible
and last updated 2023-01-06 06:07:13-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice day to end the work week with above average temperatures today
  • Saturday's storm lasts all day first bringing some drizzle or light rain, transitioning to a freezing rain/sleet mixture before all snow around sunset; Some slick spots Saturday night as temperatures cool
  • Super 10-Day Forecast shows high pressure building with warm and dry weather into the beginning of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Increasing high clouds through the day with a light wind and above average temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: More clouds with areas of drizzle developing. The wind starts to pick up as well. Wind: E 10-20 mph Low: 32°

Saturday: Light rain develops in the morning, transitioning to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon and eventually to snow around sunset. Some slick roads and minor accumulation possible after dark as temperatures cool. Wind: NE 10-20 mph. High: 37°

Sunday: Morning clouds quickly give-way to afternoon sunshine. A much nicer day of the weekend. Wind: NW to SW 5-10 mph. Low: 25° High: 41°

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

