Enjoy the sunshine, big warm up next 3 days

High temperatures get close to 80 degrees today through Thursday
and last updated 2023-04-11 06:09:55-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and breezy today through Friday
  • Next chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday
  • Much cooler and breezy this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and much warmer.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with comfortable temperatures.
Low: 56°

Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Sunny and warm without summer's humidity. Wind speeds increase.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

