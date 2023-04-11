Enjoy the sunshine, big warm up next 3 days

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm and breezy today through Friday
- Next chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday
- Much cooler and breezy this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and much warmer.
High: 79°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with comfortable temperatures.
Low: 56°
Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Sunny and warm without summer's humidity. Wind speeds increase.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
