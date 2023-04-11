Enjoy the sunshine, big warm up next 3 days

High temperatures get close to 80 degrees today through Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warm and breezy today through Friday

Next chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday

Much cooler and breezy this weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Tuesday: Abundant sunshine and much warmer.

High: 79°

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy with comfortable temperatures.

Low: 56° Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph Wednesday: Sunny and warm without summer's humidity. Wind speeds increase.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

