Enjoy the sunshine and warmth today, rain arrives tomorrow evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Beautiful today with highs climbing into the mid 70s

Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade

As temperatures drop Friday morning, rain may mix with or change to snow before sunrise

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and even warmer. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 48°

Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for the St. Patrick's Day parade. 11am temperature is 58°. Rain arrives in the evening, falling heavy at times overnight. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 65°, 50s by evening

Friday: Snow mixes with rain early in the morning. Not expecting impacts or accumulation, however, a coating can't be ruled out on the grass if it's cold enough. The rain ends into the early afternoon. Staying windy and chilly. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 34° High: 45°

