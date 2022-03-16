Enjoy the sunshine and warmth today, rain arrives tomorrow evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Beautiful today with highs climbing into the mid 70s
- Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade
- As temperatures drop Friday morning, rain may mix with or change to snow before sunrise
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and even warmer. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 75°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 48°
Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for the St. Patrick's Day parade. 11am temperature is 58°. Rain arrives in the evening, falling heavy at times overnight. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 65°, 50s by evening
Friday: Snow mixes with rain early in the morning. Not expecting impacts or accumulation, however, a coating can't be ruled out on the grass if it's cold enough. The rain ends into the early afternoon. Staying windy and chilly. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 34° High: 45°
