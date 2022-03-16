Watch
Weather

Actions

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth today, rain arrives tomorrow evening

and last updated 2022-03-16 04:50:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Beautiful today with highs climbing into the mid 70s
  • Increasing chance of rain on St. Patrick's day, likely not until evening, after the parade
  • As temperatures drop Friday morning, rain may mix with or change to snow before sunrise

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, breezy and even warmer. Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and staying breezy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 48°

Thursday (St. Patrick's Day): Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for the St. Patrick's Day parade. 11am temperature is 58°. Rain arrives in the evening, falling heavy at times overnight. Wind: N-NE 10-25 mph. High: 65°, 50s by evening

Friday: Snow mixes with rain early in the morning. Not expecting impacts or accumulation, however, a coating can't be ruled out on the grass if it's cold enough. The rain ends into the early afternoon. Staying windy and chilly. Wind: N-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 34° High: 45°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.