Even with sunshine the bitter blast keeps daytime highs near freezing

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The bitter blast will keep high temperatures in the 30s today & Friday; Wind chills Friday morning dip to the single digits
- Dry Saturday for outdoor activities
- Good chance of rain and strong storms Sunday night-Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Winds bring a constant supply of cold air. Even with sunshine, highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Dress for wind chills in the teens and 20s.
High: 32°
Wind: NW 15-25 G 30 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder. Dress warmly for wind chills around 0-5°.
Low: 15°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Friday: Clouds move in through the morning with a light wintry mix of drizzle/freezing drizzle developing. No impacts or accumulation expected. Just a reminder that we're still in winter!
High: 35°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better.
Low: 22° High: 35°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
