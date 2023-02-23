Even with sunshine the bitter blast keeps daytime highs near freezing

WEATHER HEADLINES

The bitter blast will keep high temperatures in the 30s today & Friday; Wind chills Friday morning dip to the single digits

Dry Saturday for outdoor activities

Good chance of rain and strong storms Sunday night-Monday



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Winds bring a constant supply of cold air. Even with sunshine, highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Dress for wind chills in the teens and 20s.

High: 32°

Wind: NW 15-25 G 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and even colder. Dress warmly for wind chills around 0-5°.

Low: 15°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Friday: Clouds move in through the morning with a light wintry mix of drizzle/freezing drizzle developing. No impacts or accumulation expected. Just a reminder that we're still in winter!

High: 35°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and feeling better.

Low: 22° High: 35°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

