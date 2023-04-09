Excellent Easter weather, rain chance Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Near perfect today with highs in the low 70s

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday

Great weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 80°

Changes Friday into next weekend, a chance of thunderstorms and colder

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather for the is Easter Sunday. Abundant sunshine with a light south breeze.

High: 72°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy

Temperatures drop to around 60°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by morning

Low: 52°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning

High: 70°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

