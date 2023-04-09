Excellent Easter weather, rain chance Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Near perfect today with highs in the low 70s
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday
- Great weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 80°
- Changes Friday into next weekend, a chance of thunderstorms and colder
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Great weather for the is Easter Sunday. Abundant sunshine with a light south breeze.
High: 72°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy
Temperatures drop to around 60°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by morning
Low: 52°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning
High: 70°
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
