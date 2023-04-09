Watch Now
Excellent Easter weather, rain chance Monday

and last updated 2023-04-09 07:41:21-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Near perfect today with highs in the low 70s
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday
  • Great weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 80°
  • Changes Friday into next weekend, a chance of thunderstorms and colder

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Great weather for the is Easter Sunday. Abundant sunshine with a light south breeze.

High: 72°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy
Temperatures drop to around 60°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by morning
Low: 52°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning

High: 70°

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

