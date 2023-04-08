Excellent Easter weekend weather

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather for the holiday weekend

Sunday sunrise 6:50 a.m., 42°

Slight rain chance Monday with a better chance next weekend

Highs in the 70s and 80s most of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Breezes remain slight. If traveling west watch out for smoke and poor air quality from the Flint Hills prescribed burns.

High: 69°

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Mostly clear and cool

Temperatures drop into the 50s

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit chilly.

Low: 42°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Sunday: Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for your morning Easter egg hunt. Sunday afternoon features partly cloudy conditions as more high clouds move through our sky.

High: 73°

Wind: SSE 10-15 mph

