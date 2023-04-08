Excellent Easter weekend weather

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather for the holiday weekend
- Sunday sunrise 6:50 a.m., 42°
- Slight rain chance Monday with a better chance next weekend
- Highs in the 70s and 80s most of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Abundant sunshine and warmer. Breezes remain slight. If traveling west watch out for smoke and poor air quality from the Flint Hills prescribed burns.
High: 69°
Wind: SSE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Mostly clear and cool
Temperatures drop into the 50s
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and still a bit chilly.
Low: 42°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Sunday: Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 40s for your morning Easter egg hunt. Sunday afternoon features partly cloudy conditions as more high clouds move through our sky.
High: 73°
Wind: SSE 10-15 mph
