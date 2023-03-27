Expect a nice warming trend this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A warming trend begins today
- A small system brings some light rain to the area this evening and overnight
- Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday, maybe a storm
- Chance of strong to severe storms Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Clouds increase this evening with some rain showers possible overnight.
High: 51°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: More clouds with scattered showers continuing until sunrise Tuesday.
Low: 34°
Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Light rain tapers off during the early commute. Clouds clear through the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling great!
Low: 33° High: 62°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
