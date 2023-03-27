Expect a nice warming trend this week

WEATHER HEADLINES



A warming trend begins today

A small system brings some light rain to the area this evening and overnight

Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday, maybe a storm

Chance of strong to severe storms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Clouds increase this evening with some rain showers possible overnight.

High: 51°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds with scattered showers continuing until sunrise Tuesday.

Low: 34°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Light rain tapers off during the early commute. Clouds clear through the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.

High: 53°

Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling great!

Low: 33° High: 62°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

