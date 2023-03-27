Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Expect a nice warming trend this week

Some rain moves in this evening and overnight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-03-27 06:11:53-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warming trend begins today
  • A small system brings some light rain to the area this evening and overnight
  • Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday, maybe a storm
  • Chance of strong to severe storms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Clouds increase this evening with some rain showers possible overnight.
High: 51°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Tonight: More clouds with scattered showers continuing until sunrise Tuesday.
Low: 34°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Light rain tapers off during the early commute. Clouds clear through the morning with more sunshine in the afternoon.
High: 53°
Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling great!
Low: 33° High: 62°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.